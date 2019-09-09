Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey's collab, "Don't Call Me Angel," out Friday

Sony PicturesAriana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey will be releasing their new song from the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack on Friday.

Ariana announced the news on Instagram, which also reveals that the song’s official title is “Don’t Call Me Angel.” We first heard a snippet of the tune in the Charlie’s Angels trailer released back in June.

In addition to the song, Ariana is also co-executive producing the movie’s soundtrack.

The film reboot -- written and directed by Elizabeth Banks – introduces us to a new spy trio, played by Kristen Stewart, Aladdin’s Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska. It hits theaters on November 15.

In related news, Lana Del Rey performed a cover of Ariana's "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. The performance earned a shout-out from Grande herself, who tweeted, "Oh my god @lanadelrey I love u so very very much."

You can watch Lana's "break up with your girlfriend" cover now on YouTube.

