Ariana Grande makes history with three top-10 songs on ‘Billboard”s Pop Airplay chart

Republic Records

Ariana Grande just made history on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.

According to Billboard, the singer has become the first artist with three concurrent top 10 hits in the chart’s history. Her song “POV” rose from 13 to 10 on the chart dated May 15, joining “positions” at number six and “34+35” at number nine.

“Positions” previously reigned on top of the chart for seven weeks, while “34+35” was number one for three weeks.

“POV” is the latest radio single from Ari’s 2020 album positions.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.