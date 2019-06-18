Ariana Grande loved her drag queen lookalike in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” video

After seeing the video, Ariana took to her Instagram Story to praise both Taylor and Tatianna, the drag queen who played her.

"[Thank you] for having me in your video I was amazing @taylorswift,” Ariana jokes. “Jk @tatiannagram you f****** killed it, love u & am honored.”

Ariana adds, “Taylor, congrats on YNTCD. I f****** love it and the message sooooo much."

The video, which promotes acceptance and celebrates gay pride, also features drag queen versions of Adele, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Beyonce and more. Ariana is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.