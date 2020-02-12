Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith up for British LGBT Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe shortlist for the 2020 British LGBT Awards has been revealed, celebrating those who have had a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community over the past year.

Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Sam Smith are among the nominees in the Music Artist category, while Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift are recognized in the Celebrity Ally category.

Other nominees include Pose star Billy Porter and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott in the Celebrity category, alongside The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg, model Cara Delevingne, actor Ezra Miller, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and Big Little Lies’ Zoe Kravitz.

The British LGBT Awards take place May 29.

