Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X & "A Star Is Born" lead mid-year U.S. music sales

Republic Records

Republic RecordsWe're halfway through 2019, and so far music-wise, it's been all about Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X.

As Billboard reports, according to Nielsen Music's 2019 mid-year charts, Ariana's Thank U, Next album, released in February, has been the most popular album in the U.S. for the first six months of this year, racking up 1.55 million equivalent album units, which includes traditional album sales and streaming.

The second most-popular album has been Billie Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO?, with 1.304 million units, followed by Khalid's Free Spirit, with 929,000 units.



As for actual album sales -- as opposed to streams -- Lady Gaga's soundtrack for A Star Is Born is #1, having sold 404,000 copies. The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins is second, followed by Billie Eilish's album.

On the singles side of things, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is, of course, the most streamed song of 2019, with 1.338 billion on demand streams. It's the only song so far this year to exceed a billion on-demand streams. The second-biggest streaming song is "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee, with 850 million.

"Old Town Road" is also the best-selling digital song of the year so far, with 958,000 units.

Here are Nielsen Music's Mid-Year 2019 Charts, courtesy of Billboard:

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Albums (Based on Overall Equivalent Album Units)

1. Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next (1,552,800)

2. Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (1,304,000)

3. Khalid, Free Spirit (929,000)

4. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (Soundtrack) (889,000)

5. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Hoodie SZN (810,000)

6. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys (756,000)

7. Drake, Scorpion (718,000)

8. Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack) (705,000)

9. Juice WRLD, Death Race for Love (675,000)

10. Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins (663,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Albums

1. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (Soundtrack) (404,000)

2. Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins (374,000)

3. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (343,000)

4. BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona (343,000)

5. Backstreet Boys, DNA (299,000)

6. Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack) (253,000)

7. Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next (228,000)

8. Soundtrack, The Greatest Showman (181,000)

9. P!nk, Hurts 2B Human (158,000)

10. Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child (154,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Vinyl Albums

1. Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack) (61,000)

2. Queen, Greatest Hits (49,000)

3. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (47,000)

4. Soundtrack, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 (33,000)

5. The Beatles, Abbey Road (33,000)

6. Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon (32,000)

7. Bob Marley & The Wailers, Legend (30,000)

8. Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (29,000)

9. Michael Jackson, Thriller (29,000)

10. Billie Eilish, Don’t Smile at Me (28,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs

1. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (958,000)

2. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow” (684,000)

3. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (488,000)

4. Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (420,000)

5. Halsey, “Without Me” (388,000)

6. Post Malone, “Wow.” (381,000)

7. Jonas Brothers, “Sucker” (357,000)

8. Lauren Daigle, “You Say” (322,000)

9. Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie, “Me!” (322,000)

10. Ava Max, “Sweet But Psycho” (321,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Song Streams (Audio and Video Combined)

1. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (1,337,995,000)

2. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (850,194,000)

3. Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (776,696,000)

4. Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode” (623,498,000)

5. Halsey, “Without Me” (599,335,000)

6. J. Cole, “Middle Child” (582,748,000)

7. Post Malone, “Wow.” (582,633,000)

8. Blueface, “Thotiana” (588,277,000)

9. Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier” (528,640,000)

10. YNW Melly, “Murder On My Mind” (498,806,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Audio Streams

1. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (596,113,000)

2. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (458,470,000)

3. Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (433,904,000)

4. Post Malone, “Wow.” (416,231,000)

5. J. Cole, “Middle Child” (395,872,000)

6. Meek Mill featuring Drake, “Going Bad” (337,025,000)

7. Halsey, “Without Me” (319,879,000)

8. YNW Melly, “Murder On My Mind” (287,219,000)

9. Lil Baby & Gunna, “Drip Too Hard” (284,613,000)

10. Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode” (276,802,000)

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.