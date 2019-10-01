Ariana Grande leads the nominations for this year's MTV EMAs

MTVThe MTV VMAs took place in August, but now it's time for the MTV EMAs -- the MTV European Music Awards. Ariana Grande is the top nominee, with seven nods overall.

Ariana is nominated for Best Artist, Best Video for “thank u, next,” and Best Song for “7 Rings,” as well as Best Pop, Best Live, Biggest Fans and Best U.S. Act.

Not far behind her are Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, with six nods apiece. Taylor Swift and Lizzo each earned four nominations. Other notable nominees include Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max and BTS.

The 2019 MTV EMAs take place November 3 in Seville, Spain and will air live on MTV at 9 p.m. Central European Time. You can vote online now at MTVEMA.com until midnight on November 2.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.