Ariana Grande jumps on remix of Lizzo's "Good as Hell"

"Good as Hell" just got even better. Lizzo has teamed up with Ariana Grande for a remix of the empowering anthem.

On the new version, Ariana joins Lizzo in saying good riddance to an unworthy man. She sings, “’Cause he better know my worth/There’s so much that I deserve/But I ain’t worried now, I’ma let my hair down/He been tryin’ it, but not today.”

Ariana tweeted about how much she loved working with Lizzo on the song.

“the most fun. thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix !!” Ariana wrote Friday. “i love you, your energy and this record so so much. ‘good as hell’ remix out now !”

Earlier this week, Lizzo hit back at plagiarism claims over her hit song “Truth Hurts.”

“The men who now claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song,” Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post. “They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it.”

“Truth Hurts” has been number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

