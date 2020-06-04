Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran make 'Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Celebrities

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesWhile many musicians will take a hit due to the cancellation of their tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at this moment in 2020, your favorite singers are doing fine financially, according to Forbes.

The publication's annual list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities has rock legend Elton John as the highest-ranked musician at #14, with earnings of $81 million over the past year. But when it comes to pop stars, Ariana Grande is the highest-ranked at #17, with earnings of $72 million.

She's followed by The Jonas Brothers at #20 with earnings of $68.5 million, and The Chainsmokers right behind them at #21, with $68 million. Ed Sheeran is #23 with $64 million, while his pal Taylor Swift is #25, with $63.5 million.

Kylie Jenner is number-one overall on the list, despite Forbes recently revoking her billionaire status. The publication writes, "Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ?in her cosmetics firm to Coty...while she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real."

Here's a look at who made the rest of the list:

28. Post Malone, $60 million

35. Marshmell,o $56 million

39. Shawn Mendes, $54.5

42. JAY-Z, $53.5 million

43. Billie Eilish, $53 million

47. BTS, $50 million

49. Drake, $49 million

56. Jennifer Lopez, $47.5 million

57. Pink, $47 million

60. Rihanna, $46 million

64. Backstreet Boys, $45 million

73. Celine Dion, $42 million

86. Katy Perry, $38.5 million

87. Lady Gaga, $38 million

95. DJ Khaled, $36.5 million

Forbes notes that many of these stars won't rank as high on next year's list due to those tour cancellations.

