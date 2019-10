Are you dressing up this year and will it be as your favorite celeb? These are the top, I just wonder how a person dresses up as Heidi Klum?!

1. Ariana Grande

2. Beyoncé

3. Cardi B

4. Kim Kardashian

5. Kylie Jenner

6. Taylor Swift

7. Heidi Klum

8. Lady Gaga

9. Nicki Minaj

10. Rihanna

Kourtney Kardashian is rockin’ the Ariana look!