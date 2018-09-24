Ariana Grande Is Taking a Break From Touring

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

A social media comment by Ariana Grande has stirred rumors that she may not tour again for a while!

A fan created a meme that said, why buy the new iPhone when you can save that money for meet and greet for Ariana’s next tour? Ariana Grande commented, u gonna be saving for a long time….. A comment that has since been deleted.

Her team has released a statement saying that given the events of the last couple years she is going to take some time for herself and work on new music without any deadlines or time tables. If money was not an issue, who is one act/group you would love to see live?