Ariana Grande is off the market

ABC/Randy HolmesHours after TMZ broke the news that Ariana Grande has been cozying up with a new man, identified as high-end real estate agent Dalton Gomez, E! News has confirmed that the two are officially an item.

Speaking to a source that's close to Ariana, they dished that the two share the same social group, "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

Eyewitnesses say Gomez has been seen frequenting Grande's house, even staying there "for several days." While the couple has been ultra-private about their relationship, to which TMZ says has been ongoing for several months, the source claims they've "ordered food, but other than that, they are staying in."

It's actually very easy for Ariana to stay indoors as she's described as a "major homebody" that "will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home."

Ariana was previously linked to Social House's Mikey Foster after breaking her engagement with Saturday Night Live! comic Pete Davidson.

