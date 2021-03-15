Ariana Grande is "eternally grateful" for Grammy-winning collab with Lady Gaga

You didn’t see it on camera, but during the Grammy pre-show on Sunday, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their number-one duet, “Rain on Me.”

When Ariana got the news, she tweeted at Gaga, “MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP!!!??!” — perhaps because Gaga is currently in Italy and Ari wasn’t sure if she was awake due to the time difference.

She then tweeted to Gaga, “eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen”

She ended by writing “ti voglio bene!” which means “I love you” in Italian.

Gaga tweeted, “Watching the Grammys from Italy! So honored just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees!”

Gaga is in Italy filming her new movie, House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the real life ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who went to prison for arranging his murder.

By Andrea Dresdale

