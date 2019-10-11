Ariana Grande is all over the all-female 'Charlie's Angels' soundtrack

The album, co-executive produced by Ariana, is made up of tracks by female artists exclusively, including legends and current stars. In addition to "Don't Call Me Angel," Ari's hit collab with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, she also appears on "Bad to You" with her pals Nicki Minaj and Normani; "Nobody," with Chaka Khan; "Got Her Own," with friend and frequent collaborator Victoria Monét; and a solo song, "How I Look on You."

Other artists on the album include the late Donna Summer, plus Latin star Anitta, Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Stefflon Don, and The Voice season four winner Danielle Bradbery. The album, due November 1, is now available for pre-order.

The movie, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, arrives in theaters November 15.

On Instagram, Ariana writes, "Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad a** mf women involved in this incredibly special project. We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action- filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film!"

Ari adds, "This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices. the time is almost here...!"

Here's the Charlie's Angels track listing:

"How It's Done -- Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, Stefflon Don

"Bad To You" -- Ariana Grande, Normani, Nicki Minaj

"Don't Call Me Angel" (Charlie's Angels) -- Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey

"Eyes Off You" -- M-22, Arlissa, Kiana Ledé

"Bad Girls" (Gigamesh Remix) -- Donna Summer

"Nobody" -- Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan

"Pantera" -- Anitta

"How I Look On You" -- Ariana Grande

"Blackout" -- Danielle Bradbery

"Got Her Own" -- Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét

"Charlie's Angels Theme" (Black Caviar Remix) -- Jack Elliott, Allyn Ferguson

