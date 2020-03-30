Ariana Grande gushes over Lady Gaga in birthday tribute

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicIf you didn't know that Ariana Grande was a hardcore stan of Lady Gaga, now you do.

The "thank u, next" singer took to Instagram to gush about the fellow pop star on her special day.

Alongside a photo of the two making kissy faces, Ariana gushed, "Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!"

"I’ll tell u more about it later but ... u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day ! have some pasta," she added.

Lady Gaga turned 34 on March 28 and while there was no word of how she spent the day celebrating, fans do know that she was likely with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky, who she is currently self-quarantining with.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining!" the "Stupid Love" singer shared on March 18. "Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.