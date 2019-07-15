Ariana Grande goes high fashion in Givenchy campaign reveal

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande is serving some luxury looks in the first images from her new Givenchy [szhee-vohn-SHEE] fashion campaign.

After teasing a series of overlapping black-and-white images over the weekend, the French fashion house began unveiling official photos from the #Arivenchy partnership Monday.

The first look features Ariana, sporting her signature high ponytail and rocking an off-the-shoulder, billowy embroidered top. The second look features the singer looking every inch the boss lady in a structured Kelly green suit and crocodile handbag. The rest of the looks will be rolled out on the Givenchy Instagram page.

“honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial,” Ariana wrote on Instagram. “happy campaign reveal day. can’t wait for everybody to see all of the photos.”

Ari first announced she’d be the new face of Givenchy back in May.

"It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor,” she said in a statement.

This is Ariana's latest project, following the conclusion of the first leg of her Sweetener World Tour. She tweeted on Sunday, "fifty down. first leg of the sweetener tour complete. thank u so much."

The day before, Ari also tweeted a special thanks to her opening act for the first leg, Normani.

"i love you so much. thank you for being a part of this first leg of tour, for sharing your gift with us every night & for being the angel that u are," Ariana wrote, captioning a photo of them together. "i am so excited for all that you’re about to do!"

