Ariana Grande gets to work with her idol Jim Carrey in "most special experience" of her life

ABC/Image Group LAAriana Grande had the ultimate pinch-me moment this week when she got to meet one of her idols.

The singer got to spend time with and work with Jim Carrey on the set of his Showtime comedy, Kidding. She gushed about the experience in an Instagram post Wednesday, along with a black-and-white photo which shows her embracing the actor.

“there aren’t words. i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice,” she writes. “thankful for the most special experience of my life.”

She adds, “nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

Ariana goes on to reveal that she’ll make a “tiny appearance” on Kidding next season. She thanks Carrey for having her and concludes, “i have so much more to say but words actually can’t .... cover it.”

Back in April, Ariana freaked out after Carrey tweeted at her with some kind words of encouragement.

“thank u so much for your kindness,” she wrote back to him Twitter. “i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration.”

The singer has also previously admitted her old AOL screenname was “jimcarreyfan42.”

