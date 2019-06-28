Ariana Grande gets "SpongeBob" birthday salute: "I am not ok in any way, shape or form"

On Friday, Ariana shared a video on her Instagram Story and her Twitter featuring the voice cast of SpongeBob SquarePants. In the black-and-white video, the voices of SpongeBob, Patrick, Gary, Plankton and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew wish Ariana a happy birthday, thank her for being "a fan for so long," and shout her out as "a member of the Nickelodeon brother/sisterhood."

"i will not recover from this. thank u so much @SpongeBob @Nickelodeon," she tweeted. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, "I am not ok in any way, shape or form. Thank you from the bottom of my BIKINI BOTTOM."

In the video, Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, made a joke about "thank u next," prompting Ari to write, "SpongeBob said thank u next HELP ME GOD."

Ariana celebrated her 26th birthday on June 26.

