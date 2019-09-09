Ariana Grande gets "NASA" tribute from interns at Johnson Space Center

ABC/Image Group LAAriana Grande just got an out-of-this-world tribute from the interns at NASA.

The interns at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas put their own spin on her song “NASA,” changing around the lyrics and creating a music video to go along with it.

“Inspired by our #Artemis missions to explore the Moon and Mars, @NASAInterns working at @NASAJohnson remixed @ArianaGrande’s song ‘NASA’ to create a music video,” the official NASA Twitter page posted. “Press play and turn this up.”

Ariana saw the video and commented, “oh my. this is so pure and special and insane. hi everyone over there that is doing such incredible work ! thank u for taking the time to make this ! my heart is ..... bursting.”

Back in May, Ariana paid a visit to the Johnson Space Center, where she got to try out some equipment and video chat with astronauts on the International Space Station.

“Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa,” she wrote at the time. “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more.”

