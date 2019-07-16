Ariana Grande finally receives Grammy award: "Really glad I checked the mail"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAriana Grande is officially the proud owner of a Grammy.

The singer snagged the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener back in February, but it seems it was finally delivered this week.

“Really glad i checked the mail,” Ariana wrote on social media, along with a photo of herself holding the Grammy.

She also shared a video of her showing off the award to her pet pig, Piggy Smalls. "Piggy, something came you!" she tells him.

Ariana didn’t attend the Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year due to a dispute with the show’s producers over her performance. But after winning her first ever prize, she tweeted her acceptance speech.

"I know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out [to be honest]) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f**k ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.