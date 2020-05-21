Ariana Grande feels a "tremendous heaviness" upon Manchester bombing's third anniversary

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

By MEGAN STONE, ABC News

Friday marks three years since Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, was targeted by a vicious suicide bombing attack, which claimed the lives of 22 concert-goers and injured 139 others.

Over half the victims were children.

Now, as Ariana approaches the bombing's third anniversary on May 22, the "thank u next" singer is reflecting on the heartbreaking events by sharing an open letter with fans, detailing how the events still weigh on her mind.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week," Grande expressed in a Wednesday note on her Instagram Stories. "not a day goes by that this doesn't affect u and all of us still. i will be thinking of u all week and weekend."

Concluding with a black heart and bee emoji, the 26-year-old promised, "My heart, thoughts, prayers are with u always."

Following the May 22, 2017 attack, Grande partnered with the Red Cross to organize the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which welcomed performances from Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and countless others. The benefit raised nearly $10 million for the families affected by the senseless tragedy.

Last year, Grande opened up about how the bombing emotionally impacted her, revealing in an August 2019 interview with Vogue that she was traumatized by the attack.

Also, in April 2019, the "7 rings" artist shared images of a recent brain scan that suggested she had post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. "Not a joke," she said at the time.

"PTSD" is a mental disorder that can develop after someone is exposed to traumatic events, such as war, sexual assault or threats on their person.

