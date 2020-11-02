Ariana Grande expresses confusion after receiving a love letter from Bagel Bites

Dave Meyers

Fans around the world are celebrating Ariana Grande‘s new album Positions, which she dropped on Friday. However, the “thank u, next” singer received unexpected support from none other than Bagel Bites.

The beloved after-school snack company poured its heart out to Grande following her album release.

“Ari does a lot well but her music about reconciling with past traumas and her mental health hits me best,” the Bagel Bites official Twitter wrote over the weekend. “When I think about how many lives this young woman has lived, i’m in awe.”

“She describes love as experienced by a flawed, imperfect person in such a special way. amazing,” the company concluded.

Hilariously enough, Bagel Bites’ followers began seeking additional opinions about the Positions album, with the company tweeting at one fan who wanted some song recommendations, “for something upbeat and one of the most sonically unique songs i have ever heard, ‘love language.’ incredible. for something slower and more vulnerable, ‘safety net’ or ‘pov.’ i love both.”

When Grande eventually caught wind of Bagel Bites’ open love letter to her, the Grammy Award winner understandably had a hard time believing the tweet was real.

“Wait this is really a tweet from bagel bites that’s crazy,” Grande wrote after initially replying with a single white heart emoji.

The odd yet charming exchange wasn’t finished because, of course Bagel Bites freaked out when the 27-year-old singer interacted with their tweets.

“Oh my god,” the company gushed in all caps along with a series of sobbing emojis. “You are amazing thank you for your mind and your music and your vulnerability I love you so much.”

The company finished fawning over Grande by announcing in a follow up, “i am going to collapse.”

By Megan Stone

