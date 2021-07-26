Ariana Grande excitedly teases first promo for season 21 of ‘The Voice’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande can barely contain her excitement about her upcoming stint on The Voice.

In a social media post on Monday, the singer teased how much fun she’s already been having as the newest coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. She also shared a short behind-the-scenes clip of the first promo for season 21.

“hello and screaming !!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!!” she writes. “it’s…..the most ridiculous and fun.”

In the clip, Ari enters on a crescent moon and takes her place among the other coaches, who are sitting around a campfire. She’s a bit overdressed for camping, though.

“i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet,” Ari continues in the caption. “but yes ! tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this.”

She concludes, “i can’t say anything else. but…simply cannot wait til we get started.”

Season 21 of The Voice premieres September 20 on NBC.

