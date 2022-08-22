Ariana Grande enters the body care game with new God Is A Woman Line

LUXE Brands

Ariana Grande is expanding her presence in the fragrance game with her recently launched body care products, the God Is A Woman Body Line.

“After seven+ years of creating fragrances, i’m beyond excited to announce that today we have finally launched our very first full body collection !!!!!” the Grammy winner said on Instagram. “i am so excited and proud of this step and of all that we’ve created thus far.”

Ariana continued, “It will never get old to me when people tell me that they love our fragrances or when i smell them on someone and they say ‘thanks, it’s yours!’. 🙂 it’s an honor to create things and to then see you enjoy them in every / any capacity.”

This new offering is all about natural, clean fragrance, as said by the hitmaker. She vowed, “Each product was developed with clean, vegan, sustainably sourced, beautiful ingredients ie: coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil and lots of love.”

The Body Scrub Soufflé, which is her “favorite product in this collection,” is a salt-based scrub that uses coconut oil and shea butter to soften skin.

Other offerings include a body oil, hand cream, body cream and a travel spray — which is a mini portion of Ari’s God Is A Woman fragrance.

Ariana teased this is only the beginning of her expansion in the beauty business. She closed out her announcement with, “i truly cannot wait for all that’s to come. we have many yummy surprises up our sleeves !”

The singer’s God Is A Woman Body Line, aptly named after her 2018 smash hit single, is available to purchase now on Ulta.com. You’ll be able to purchase these items in Ulta stores staring August 28. Prices range from $12 to $38.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.