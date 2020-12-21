Ariana Grande engaged to real estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariana Grande is engaged!

On Sunday, the 27-year-old powerhouse singer, who’s been dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, took to Instagram to unveil the news and share several pictures of the couple together and a close-up her new sparkling diamond engagement ring.

“forever n then some,” Grande captioned the post.

Many congratulated the bride and groom-to-be including the songstress’ mother, Joan, who seemed elated about the new addition to the family.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family,” she tweeted. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun also commented on the news, writing “Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”

Hailey Baldwin added, “YAYYYYYY!!!! So happy for you guys!!”

The lovebirds first confirmed their relationship when they appeared in the music video for “Stuck With U,” Grande’s collaboration with Justin Bieber, which was released in May. The following month they became Instagram official when she shared a handful of videos and photos of her pups including a snapshot of her cuddling with Gomez.

Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.