Ariana Grande earns praise from mom after sending "Pizza to the Polls"

Ariana Grande gifted early voters in her home state of Florida with a special treat while they waited in line to cast their ballots: pizza. And no one was prouder of her gesture than Ariana’s mom.

The charity Pizza to the Polls thanked Ari in a tweet, writing on Monday night, “Thank you @arianagrande for sending hundreds of pizzas today to people waiting in line in Florida! Keep showing up!”

Ari’s mom Joan Grande retweeted the message and wrote, “I am so proud of you @ArianaGrande … keeping true to who you are .. getting the vote out, thinking of others, supporting democracy in the face of authoritarianism…. I love you!!” Mom also said she was hoping to see Florida turn “the color blue.”

Giving food to early voters is nothing new for Ari. As Billboard notes, back in June, she also sent goodies to people in Kentucky waiting to vote in the state’s primary election.

“sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u,” Ariana tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ariana is gearing up to release her new album, which fans believe will arrive October 30.

