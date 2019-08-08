Ariana Grande duets with Kristen Chenoweth on "Wicked" star’s new album

Eric Liebowitz/NBCWe already know Ariana Grande is a huge fan of the Broadway musical Wicked. She even performed “The Wizard and I” on NBC’s 15th anniversary Wicked special last year. But now, she’s taking her fandom to a new level.

Billboard reports she’ll be featured on the new album from Wicked’s original Glinda, Kristen Chenoweth.

The album, For the Girls, is a salute to iconic female artists who've inspired Chenoweth along the way. Ariana joins her on a cover of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.”

For the Girls also features Kristen’s interpretations of songs by Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Ariana’s recent duet partner Barbra Streisand – plus a duet of “I Will Always Love You” with the song's writer and original artist, Dolly Parton.

The album is set for a September 27 release.

