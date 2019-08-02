Ariana Grande drops new single & video, "Boyfriend," with Social House

Republic Records

Republic RecordsAriana Grande's new single, "Boyfriend," is here.

The singer released the song, and the dark comedy video clip, which also features her Sweetener tour openers Social House, at the stroke of midnight.

In the video, Grande and the duo's Mikey Foster play a couple who deny their true feelings for each other, insisting they're not boyfriend-girlfriend while acting out a series of fantasies in which they comically attack each other's suitors.

Ariana's seen, among other things, getting into a cat fight with one girl and shooting another in the hand with an arrow. Foster, meanwhile, uses a little kung fu on one of Ariana's dates, before ripping his heart out.

"i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know!" Ariana tweeted in response to a fan's question about what inspired "Boyfriend." "people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to."

Grande wrote the track with Social House's Foster and Scootie Anderson, who, in addition to opening for Ariana on tour, also helped produce Ariana's hits “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.”

"Boyfriend" is available now from all the usual outlets.

