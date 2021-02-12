Ariana Grande debuts "34+35" remix video featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

Republic Records

Ariana Grande’s much-anticipated video for the “34+35” remix, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, has arrived.

The video features the three women lounging at a luxury hotel in sexy lingerie. They sip champagne by the pool, sprawl out on a grand staircase, order room service and record home movies of each other on an old-school camcorder.

The clip went to number one on YouTube’s trending page Friday.

Ari’s deluxe version of her positions album, featuring the remix and four new mystery tracks, is due out February 19.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

