Ariana Grande covers Whitney, urges help for small businesses

Steve Granitz/WireImageAriana Grande recently told a Twitter follower that while social distancing, she' "currently watching old seasons of top model and face-timing my loved ones." But like the multi-tasking queen she is, she's also giving us some entertainment and using her platform for good.

On her Instagram Story, Ariana gave a shout-out to those whose are suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "While we are social distancing and doing the best we can to protect one another, my heart hurts for the small businesses, individuals and families affected by all this," she writes.

"I am supporting the organizations below & if u are able to, u should too," she adds.

Ariana then provides contact info for a number of different charities, including Opportunity Fund, which provides small business relief; Give Directly, an emergency COVID-19 cash fund; the World Health Organization's COVID-19 solidarity response fund; Feeding America; and the Italian Red Cross.

Ari also treated fans to a beautiful a cappella rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Believe In You and Me," which she posted on her socials.

As one commenter put it, "If I had Ari’s voice, I’d stay in self isolation forever and sing to myself all day."

u know i love u boy pic.twitter.com/2XFRXrBvcd — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 19, 2020



