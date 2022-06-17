Ariana Grande congratulates brother Frankie on his fifth sobriety anniversary: “So inexplicably proud of you”

Disney

Ariana Grande is proud of her big brother, Frankie Grande, who just celebrated his fifth sober anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the “Positions” singer shouted out Frankie by writing, “Words do not suffice. [I’m] so inexplicably proud of you @frankiegrande.” She added, “Happy fifth.”

Ariana had shared her brother’s celebratory post, in which he spoke openly about his sobriety journey. The Henry Danger alum had written, “There was a long period of my life when I never thought I’d be where I am today. It felt like I was falling down a bottomless pit with no way to stop, no matter what I tried. But with the help of my incredibly loving family and friends, I came to an inflection point and realized that there was a better way to live this beautiful life.”

“So on June 16th, 2017, I made the choice I needed to make. And I’m SOOOOOOOOO much happier for having done it, it truly changed my life,” he added, noting how every June 16 will always be “such an important day for me.”

Frankie noted that he has “compassion” for his past self and shared a message to those who may be struggling with addiction. “I have immense compassion for anyone going through similar phases in their life and want anyone feeling that way to know that there IS light at the end of the tunnel and you CAN do this,” he encouraged. “Things are much brighter on the other side.”

Ariana commented on the post that she is “inexplicably proud of you and so thankful.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.