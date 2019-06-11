Ariana Grande celebrates mom’s birthday by singing two "Yours Truly" deep cuts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coburn Communications

Ariana Grande paid special tribute to her mom at her Charlotte concert Monday night.

In honor of Joan Grande’s birthday, Ariana sang two of her mom’s favorite songs: “Tattooed Heart" and "Piano” from Ari's 2013 album Yours Truly.

"It's actually a very special day: Today is my mom's birthday," Ariana told the crowd. "I haven’t done these songs in a couple years but... they’re mom’s favorites... She’s like, ‘Why don’t you do those songs?’"

Following the performance, her mom tweeted her gratitude, writing, “After midnight & I want to thank my daughter for the most spectacular birthday, beyond thoughtful surprises so honored that you sang those extra songs for me.. wow, I am one lucky woman.. thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes & thank you to this birthday, here’s to NEXT.”

She continued to gush, “Greatest singer in the world and she sang this for me! Wow... my head is spinning!! There’s truly no one better! I’m so grateful for this moment ... one I will never forget!! I love you @ArianaGrande.”

