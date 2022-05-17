Ariana Grande celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month by giving away free therapy

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ariana Grande is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month by making sure her fans who can’t afford a therapist receive the help they need.

The “Positions” singer is “thrilled” to once again team with Better Help, a provider of online therapy, and announced she is giving away up to 100,000 hours of free therapy.

This marks Ariana’s third partnership with the provider. She teamed with Better Help last June to give away $1 million worth of therapy and again in October in support of World Mental Health Day, when she donated up to $5 million worth of free therapy.

“Your overwhelming response to our partnership last time has inspired and allowed us to do this again,” she announced on her Instagram Story. “I acknowledge that this one small gesture doesn’t solve the much much larger problem around access to mental health resources… but in doing this, we so hope to encourage you to prioritize your mental health and consider what steps you could take to build out more space to have therapy in your life longterm [sic].”

“It is imperative that we help normalize and destigmatize asking for help. There is no shame in seeking treatment and I am so proud of you,” she concluded. She directed fans to BetterHelp.com/Ariana to take advantage of the new offer and get matched with a licensed therapist.

Ariana has long voiced support for normalizing therapy and has been open about her own mental health struggles. She has openly revealed she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety as a result of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing at her concert, which killed 23 and injured over 800.

Ariana has continued to commemorate the victims every May 22 — and this year will mark the bombing’s fifth anniversary.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.