Ariana Grande celebrates 10th anniversary of former Nickelodeon show 'Victorious'

Jesse Grant/WireImageBefore Ariana Grande was a huge pop star, she was a Nickelodeon TV star. And she singer took to social media Friday to pay tribute to that time in her life and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her former show Victorious.

On Victorious, Ariana played the ditzy, red-haired Cat Valentine for four seasons. She posted photos of the cast, along with a nostalgic message.

“jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life,” she writes. “i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings.”

She adds that she loved playing Cat, even though “her essence will lovingly haunt me til I die,” and reminisces about the good times she had on and off set.

“i miss getting in trouble w my friends in the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set,” she continues. “i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows.”

Ariana concludes with a thank you to the show's creator and her cast mates, "for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives."

After Victorious, Ariana starred in another Nickelodeon show, Sam & Cat, which featured her reprising her role of Cat, and Jennette McCurdy of iCarly fame playing her character from that show, Sam Puckett.

