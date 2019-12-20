Ariana Grande breaks record for most voter registrations on tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAriana Grande has broken a new record -- but it’s not a musical one.

According to the voter registration organization HeadCount, Ariana’s Sweetener World Tour has broken their all-time record for most voter registrations and actions on a tour.

“We are excited to announce that @ArianaGrande’s Sweetener World Tour has broken HeadCount's all-time record,” the organization wrote. “With 33,381 voter registrations and actions, it is now the most successful tour in our history.”

“i’m so incredibly proud of my fans for engaging in this,” Ariana wrote in response on her Instagram. “thank u so much for investing in our future and for committing to making a change together.”

She added, “thank you @headcountorg for all that you do and for being such incredible partners this tour ! proud and grateful beyond.”

Ariana first announced her partnership with the non-profit, non-partisan HeadCount back in March, telling fans that there would be a voter registration booth set up at each of her tour stops. The movement was dubbed #thankunextgen.

Ariana's Sweetener tour wraps December 22.

