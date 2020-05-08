Ariana Grande blocked 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin from being in her "Stuck with U" video

Netflix

NetflixIt seems Ariana Grande is not a Tiger King fan.

The singer apparently didn't allow Carole Baskin, one of the docu-series' controversial stars, to be featured in the video for “Stick with U,” Ariana’s new COVID-19 relief duet with Justin Bieber.

When Justin shared a teaser clip of the video featuring Carole dancing with her second husband, Ariana tweeted, “for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique.”

After a fan tweeted they were laughing over the clip, Ariana responded, “i am very glad someone is laughing. the f****** heart attacks i had over this.”

While Carole and her hubby didn’t make the final cut, the video does include a montage of fans and famous faces dancing along to the song.

It also gives glimpses into Ariana and Justin’s at-home quarantine life. Justin's clips mostly featured himself and his model wife, Hailey Bieber, while Ariana's were solo or with her adorable pet pup. Toward the end she embraces and kisses her rumored new beau, Dalton Gomez.

As for why Carole Baskin is so controversial, her treatment of big cats at her so-called rescue sanctuary has been called into question by animal rights activists. Ariana, as we know, is a staunch animal rights advocate. There are also suspicions that Carole murdered her first husband, who disappeared without a trace in 1997. She's not an official suspect in the case.

