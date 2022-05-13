Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion sign petition condemning expected SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

A growing list of artists have banded together to publicly condemn the U.S. Supreme Court after a leaked opinion showed the justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark opinion that declared abortion a constitutional right.

Among the 160 artists who signed the public petition include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, GAYLE, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Dove Cameron, Selena Gomez, FINNEAS, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Halsey, Lauv, Tate McRae and Hailey Bieber.

The petition is part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign, which ran a Bans Off Our Bodies full-page spread in The New York Times Friday. By signing, the artists hope to encourage their fans to also speak out in defense of abortion rights.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the advertisement reads. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

The ad appears before a Saturday, May 14 Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action, which will host rallies nationwide in defense of reproductive rights.

It’s been reported that, should the nation’s highest court strike down Roe v. Wade, about 26 states will ban or severely restrict abortions.

