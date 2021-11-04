Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Adam Levine nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Courtesy Netflix

In what could be a harbinger of future Oscar nominations, some of music’s top names have received nods for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards — the HMMAs — which honor composers, songwriters, and music supervisors for their work in music for film, television, and videogames.

In the category of Song: Feature Film, nominees include Ariana Grande, who co-wrote “Just Look Up” — from the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up — with Kid Cudi, among others. Cudi and Ariana both appear in the film. Ariana is also nominated in the category of Song: Onscreen Performance for “Just Look Up.”

Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS are also nominated in the Feature Film category for “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name. Beyoncé is nominated for “Be Alive,” the song she co-wrote and performs for the movie King Richard, about the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams.

Jennifer Hudson scored a nod in that category as well for co-writing “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” for the movie Respect, in which she also stars as the late Aretha Franklin. Hudson’s also up for Song: Onscreen Performance for performing “Respect” in the film.

In the animated film category, Adam Levine is nominated for “Good Mood,” the song he co-wrote and performs in the movie Paw Patrol. U2‘s Bono is nominated for “Your Song Saved My Life,” which he wrote for the upcoming movie Sing 2 and performs with U2.

