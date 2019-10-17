Ariana Grande begs Kylie Jenner to sample her viral "Rise and Shine" song

David Livingston/WireImage

David Livingston/WireImageAriana Grande is cooking up new music and, apparently, it'll include a sample of Kylie Jenner's voice.

It all started when Jenner posted a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office on YouTube last week. During the video, the 22-year-old wakes up her daughter Stormi by turning on the lights and cheerfully singing "Rise and Shine."

That three-word song spawned intense online response from fans and went viral, but the biggest reaction of all came from Grande herself.

The "Boyfriend" singer posted an adorable plea to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, complete with the sparkly eyes filter, asking Kylie if she could sample the "Rise and Shine" lyric. She also covered the three second song.

Kylie responded on her Instagram Stories and happily gave Ari the green light. But, there was a catch -- she has to be in the music video.

Considering mom Kris Jenner was famously in Grande's "thank u, next" music video -- which has nearly 500 million views on YouTube -- that probably won't be a problem at all.

