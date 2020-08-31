Ariana Grande becomes first woman to hit 200 million Instagram followers

ViacomCBS/MTV

Ariana Grande has become the first woman ever to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.

The new milestone comes after Ariana dethroned Selena Gomez last year as the most-followed woman on Instagram. Back then, she inched out Selena’s 146,267,801 followers by about 20,000.

Currently, Selena is the third most-followed woman on Instagram with 190 million followers: Kylie Jenner‘s replaced her in second place with 193 million.

Lady Gaga, who performed “Rain on Me” with Ariana at the MTV VMAs Sunday night, offered her congrats to Ari.

“Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers!” she wrote on Instagram. “You’re a queen! Wear that crown!”

To get a sense of just how many followers Ari has compared to other pop superstars, Katy Perry has 103 million followers, Taylor Swift has 140 million followers, Justin Bieber has 146 million and Beyonce has 153 million. Surprisingly, Gaga has a relatively paltry 43.4 million followers.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the most-followed person on Instagram, with 237 million.

By Andrea Tuccillo

