Ariana Grande becomes first female artist to hit 40 million YouTube subscribers

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesAriana Grande just reached a YouTube milestone.

The singer has become the first female artist to reach 40 million subscribers on her official artist channel on the platform.

Ariana's one of only five artists. period, to hit that many subscribers. The small group includes Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello and Eminem.

Just last month, Justin became the first artist to top 50 million YouTube subscribers. The singer got his start on the platform back in 2007.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.