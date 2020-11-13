Ariana Grande beats Post Malone, The Weeknd for having the second highest number of top 10 songs

Republic Records

Ariana Grande is moving up on the Billboard charts thanks to her new album Positions. Thanks to her latest saucy single “34+35,” the Grammy winner now has the second highest number of top 10 songs on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart.

“34+35” becomes Grande’s 20th top 10 hit, bowing at number 2 this week and shaking her free from a three-way-tie with Post Malone and The Weeknd. According to official data from Nielsen Music, “34+35” has been streamed a total of 21.7 times between October 30 and November 5.

With Grande’s impressive collection of 20 top 10 hits, she’s poised to take on Drake who sits atop the leaderboard.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper has a total of 48 top 10 songs while, in third, Posty and The Weeknd have 19 top 10 hits.

Grande’s single “Positions” currently rules the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, notching its second week in the number one spot. That song has clocked a total of 25.6 million streams last week, according to Nielsen data.

“Positions” and “34+35” aren’t the only songs off the Positions album to appear on the chart. In fact, the entire album — 14 singles in all — appeared on the chart. With that, Grande has collected her highest weekly total of song entries on that particular list.

Previously, her 2019 studio album Thank U, Next pushed 12 of its songs onto the Steaming Songs chart.

Elsewhere on Billboard, “34+35” debuted at number 8 on the Hot 100 while “Positions” slipped from the top spot and currently rests at number 2.

Also sliding into the top 50 on the Hot 100 are “Motive,” which features vocals from Doja Cat, “Off the Table,” “POV,” Just Like Magic,” “Shut Up” and “Nasty.”

