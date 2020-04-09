Ariana Grande backs Florence Pugh; says posting personal life online can be "truly traumatic"

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageAriana Grande is supporting Florence Pugh after the Little Women actress posted about the hatred she was receiving for sharing a photo of her boyfriend, Zach Braff.

Ariana reposted Pugh’s message on her Instagram Story, writing, “Beautifully worded and deeply appreciated.”

She went on to explain that online bullying is one of the reasons she’s stopped sharing things about her personal life.

"Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic,” Ariana wrote. “I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so @florencepugh."

On Monday, Pugh posted a birthday message to Braff, but many of the comments criticized their 21-year age gap. Braff is 45 and Pugh is 24.

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love,” Pugh said in her video. “It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you."

“Being hateful is not trendy,” she added.

