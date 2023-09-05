Ariana Grande appreciates Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” throwback video: “Love you always”

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Miley Cyrus has been using her “Used To Be Young” TikTok series to revisit different moments in her career. In a post on September 5, she reminisced about that time in 2015 when she and Ariana Grande duetted on the Crowded House song “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to benefit Miley’s Happy Hippie charity foundation. And it seems Ariana also has fond memories of that moment.

In her TikTok, Miley pulls up the performance — for which both women wore animal onesies — on her iPad. “I was flirting with her,” Miley says of Ariana. “And she’s a little scared. We were having fun!”

In the original video, Miley tells Ariana how cute she looks in her onesie, which causes the two to miss their musical cue. “Sorry, I was flirting,” Miley says.

“Ariana’s a real friend,” Miley continues in the TikTok. “There’s never been a time where I’ve asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn’t come through. And same thing for me with her.”

Ariana posted Miley’s TikTok on her Instagram Story and commented, “My sweet. Love you always. We#UsedToBeYoung!”

Two years after that performance of “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” Miley joined Ariana to sing it again at Ari’s One Love Manchester benefit concert. The star-studded show raised money for the victims and families affected by the terrorist bombing at Ari’s 2017 show at Manchester Arena.

