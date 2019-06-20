Ariana Grande announces new US dates for Sweetener World Tour

After finishing a four-show run in New York City Wednesday night, Ariana Grande has announced a slew of new dates for her Sweetener World Tour.
The new U.S. leg of shows kicks off November 9 at Nassau Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY and runs through December 21 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale June 26.
Ariana played two shows at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday, after previously performing two dates at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 14 and 15. She did it all despite being sick.
"I've had bronchitis the past few shows (who's suprised? no one)... but getting better," she tweeted. "Love y'all so much and this tour is a dream."
Ariana performs in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Here are the new tour dates:
11/9 -- Uniondale, NY, Nassau Memorial Coliseum
11/12 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
11/15 -- Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena
11/17 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena
11/19 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
11/22 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
11/24 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
11/25 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center
11/27 -- Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena
12/1 -- Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/3 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
12/5 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
12/7 -- Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum
12/9 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
12/12 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
12/13 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
12/15 -- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/17 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
12/21 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
