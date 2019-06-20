Ariana Grande announces new US dates for Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAfter finishing a four-show run in New York City Wednesday night, Ariana Grande has announced a slew of new dates for her Sweetener World Tour.

The new U.S. leg of shows kicks off November 9 at Nassau Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY and runs through December 21 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale June 26.

Ariana played two shows at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday, after previously performing two dates at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 14 and 15. She did it all despite being sick.

"I've had bronchitis the past few shows (who's suprised? no one)... but getting better," she tweeted. "Love y'all so much and this tour is a dream."

Ariana performs in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Here are the new tour dates:

11/9 -- Uniondale, NY, Nassau Memorial Coliseum

11/12 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

11/15 -- Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

11/17 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

11/19 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

11/22 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

11/24 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

11/25 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center

11/27 -- Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

12/1 -- Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/3 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

12/5 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

12/7 -- Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

12/9 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

12/12 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

12/13 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

12/15 -- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

12/17 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

12/21 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.