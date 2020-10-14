Ariana Grande announces new album coming "this month"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ariana Grande has teased new music on social media, and her collaborator Tayla Parx has also spoke about being in the studio with Ari working on a new project. Well, it seems like it’s coming a lot sooner than expected.

Ariana just tweeted, “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

The new record will be the follow-up to Ariana’s chart-topping 2019 release, thank u, next, which earned her several Grammy nominations, produced two number-one hits and became one of the best-selling albums of that year worldwide.

Predictably, fans went nuts at the announcement. One especially thrilled Arianator tweeted, “ag6 isnt just an album, its a cultural reset, its the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world, its art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted.“

On October 7, Ariana tweeted that she was “turning in these mixes” — meaning she was giving her record company recordings of her new music. Since the singer’s such a big Halloween fan, could an October 30 release date is in the works?

