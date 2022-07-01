Ariana Grande announces her Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund reached donation goal

Disney

﻿Ariana Grande ﻿closed out the final day of Pride Month on a high note — her Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund reached its fundraising goal!

The initiative, which launched in March, crossed the finish line thanks to a large donation from film directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The Matrix creators donated $323,976 on Thursday, thus allowing the campaign to reach its $1.5 million fundraising goal.

The “Positions” singer shared the good news on her Instagram Story and announced, “We are fully funded!” Ariana will make good on her promise to match with her own $1.5 million donation, boosting the amount raised to $3 million.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us reach & exceed our goal,” she continued. “With the match, this means $3+ million will be going to 18 organizations fighting for the rights of trans youth.”

Among the programs her initiative will fund are Gendernexus, House of Tulip, Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, JASMYN and organizations centered in Florida, Iowa, Arizona, Tennessee and Texas that have put forth anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who donated with me, shared & supported,” she closed the celebratory announcement.

Ariana unveiled the fund on March 31, which is International Transgender Day of Visibility, and said the program will “support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

The Grammy winner noted at the time, “Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature[s] that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

