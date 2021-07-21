Ariana Grande and The Weeknd perform “off the table” for VEVO Official Live Performance series

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ariana Grande has enlisted her friend and frequent collaborator The Weeknd for the latest in her VEVO Official Live Performance series.

The second to last video in the series, out today, features the Positions duet, “off the table.” Ari this time takes the stage wearing a lace-trimmed floral dress and tall sparkly boots. Similar to her other VEVO videos, she’s backed by a live band on a lush garden-like set.

The Weeknd, dressed in a crisp suit and sunglasses, walks into frame as his second verse begins and the two perform the rest of the song together.

The performance follows previous videos for “pov,” “safety net” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “my hair” and “34+35.” Her live performance video of the title track “positions,” out Thursday, will be the last one in the series.

