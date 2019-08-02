Ariana Grande and Normani collaborating on a song

Dennis LeupoldAriana Grande seems to enjoy collaborating with her opening acts.

Today, she dropped "Boyfriend," a new song with the duo Social House, one of the opening acts on her Sweetener tour, and now her other opening act, Normani, is teasing that the two have recorded a track together.

On Instagram, Normani posted a brief clip of herself and Ari singing, "Get you naked but I won't tell 'em."

In recent weeks, the "Dancing with a Stranger" star has also posted some glamorous shots of her and Ari posing together. On one, she wrote, "I love this beautiful creature beyond. I’m so damn blessed to know you and to have experienced your kind heart and selflessness for these last few months....You have my heart. Thank you for allowing me to share my gifts and for always encouraging me."

So far, there are no other details about the song. We do know that Ari is putting together the soundtrack for the new Charlie's Angels film, so maybe it'll be included on that.

Meanwhile, Ariana says that a behind-the-scenes feature from the "Boyfriend" video is coming soon.

"I was so excited to watch it bc we were all so exhausted and don’t really remember anything from that day lmao. it’s so fun and made me so happy to watch," she tweeted. "I can't wait to show u."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.