Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster split after 8 months of dating

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAriana Grande can add Mikey Foster to the list of exes she can say "thank u, next" to.

After about eight months of dating, Grande and Foster called it quits "about a month ago," a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

Foster is one half of American musical duo Social House and has worked with Grande on a few of her hit songs as a co-producer. His group was also the opening act for her Sweetener World Tour, which ended in December 2019.

Neither of the singers addressed their relationship publicly but the pop star's brother, Frankie Grande, seemed to confirm their status when he gushed about a "really fun" double date that he and his boyfriend, Hale Leon, went on.

"I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring," the Big Brother alum shared in September 2019.

However, the next day he set the record straight stating that his sister was "very much single."

"My comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally," he explained. "Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term inserted about THEIR relationship outside of my own."

"It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway," he clarified.

Grande's relationship with the 32-year-old maintained a low profile in comparison to her previous partners.

The "Dangerous Woman" singer was previously engaged to Pete Davidson from May to October 2018 after calling it quits with late rapper Mac Miller earlier that same year. She also dated Big Sean from 2014 to 2015.

