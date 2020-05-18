Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U" debuts at number one

SB Projects in conjunction with Def Jam Recordings and Republic Records

SB Projects in conjunction with Def Jam Recordings and Republic RecordsAriana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new duet for COVID-19 relief, “Stuck With U,” has debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, this marks both Ariana and Justin’s third number-one debut on the chart. They join Mariah Carey and Drake as the only artists with that many number-one debuts.

Ariana has three chart leaders overall now, while Justin has six.

"We just wanted to make something fun that also helps and makes people feel, I think, less alone, or be hopefully somewhat uplifting," Ariana told Apple Music's Zane Lowe of the song last week.

All net proceeds from the streams and sales of "Stuck with U" and its videos will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and other front line workers.

Ariana, meanwhile, has another duet set for release this week. “Rain on Me,” her song with Lady Gaga off Gaga’s new album Chromatica, comes out this Friday.

